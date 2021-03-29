Shopping mall manager sacks popular author over his 'indecent' African attire (video)

“You are telling me I’m not supposed to wear African [clothes] in Africa?” Mahlangu is heard asking the mall manager.

“I’m saying this is a public place … I’m not allowing that here, this is my mall … right of admission is reserved,” the man responds.

Mahlangu’s girlfriend can be heard telling the man that “this is Africa then you can’t tell someone what to do, what to wear, at which mall”.

After the incident, Mahlangu took to his Twitter page to share the experience with his followers and it has triggered a lot of reactions.