A single father identified as Chef Dom could not hold back his tears when a court told him the hard truth that the 10-month-old boy he had thought was his son is for another man.

The heartbroken man resorted to social media to narrate how the little boy’s mother left him when the toddler was just 1-month-old, and he has been raising him single-handedly for the past nine months.

"First of all, I will like to thank every single person who has helped me raise this young little angel from God. You guys have seen him grow from day one," he started by saying in a post.

While in tears and emotional outburst, Chef Dom said: "It was not easy raising him alone but I had lots of help. His baby sitter never charged me a day of his life. She calls him her grandson. Then my parents came when he was 4 months my parents came back and stepped up and love this boy with all their heart. He changed all our lives forever.

"So today went to court and was ordered to return him to his biological dad. Came to find out I was not his dad so I have by Thursday to bring him back like a rented toy to his dad. Yes, I’m heartbroken and hate the world or her for doing this and destroyed my family and the dad's family."

The man has developed so much bonding with the ignorant little boy that he said he simply wish it was just a nightmare but it is the undiluted reality.