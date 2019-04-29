According to the aggrieved, the victim was trying to break up her mother’s marriage after having sex with her father.

In the video, the 3 friends had ganged up against a young lady believed to have slept with their father. They kept slapping and hitting her around whilst cursing her vehemently.

One could be heard saying, “You Mirabel, I will punish you in this town. After I took you in as my own and brought you into my home.” Another also said, “I still like you but what you did lacked control. My daddy sends you money every day whilst we still talk on WhatsApp. Yet you want to break my mother’s marriage...” – followed by a slap!

It’s quite unfortunate that they are attacking only the young lady. Probably they need to have a word with their father too.