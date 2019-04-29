Mokola residents are currently crying for their lives as they share the same space with a decaying corpse lying out by the road.

A flyover bridge in Ibadan, Nigeria is currently swamped with flies feeding on a decaying dead body. It is alleged that the unclaimed corpse has been lying out in the open for over 3 days. This is has caused residents to cry out in fear for their health.

According to the source, no one seems to know where he came from or who deposited the body on the bridge. Hopefully, authorities get right to the scene and handle the body appropriately.