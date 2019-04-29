Fortunately, a kidnapping duo was caught by the police before they could make away with the stolen baby.

According to the source, the kidnappers were stopped by the police on the Aba Expressway in Nigeria. This random security search led to their arrest when the police discovered a baby in the lady’s handbag.

The large handbag was big enough to squash the fragile baby inside. The baby appeared to be sleeping and we pray it hasn’t suffocated to death. The abductors were sent to the police station to escape from the angry mob.

