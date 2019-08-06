The disciplinary committee of a church identified as the First Baptist Church has issued a strongly worded letter to one of the church’s choir members warning her to stop dancing in a manner that does not glorify the name of God.

It is common these days to see some circular instrumentation and dance moves on display in the house of God.

Apparently, some people have either lodged complaints with the disciplinary committee or its members themselves have seen the tempting dance moves of the choir member and became worried.

READ ALSO: 10-year-old orphan gives birth through Caesarian Section after being raped while in social welfare home

Below is the warning letter signed by the disciplinary committee chairman himself and some other executives.

Meanwhile, social media users are divided over the necessity or otherwise of the disciplinary committee’s warning letter. See some reactions below: