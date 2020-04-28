TB Joshua fasts and prays on the mountain,"refuses to eat until COVID-19 is defeated" (video)

Since its outbreak in the Wuhan province of China in December last year, the novel virus had been confirmed in around 210 countries or territories as of April 27, 2020, with 3,004,887 people infected worldwide, and 207,254 deaths recorded.

T. B. Joshua suffered a huge credibility deficit recently following his prediction of March 27 as the day the virus would vanish from the earth but the prophecy never came to pass.

However, despite having gone silent on issues relating to the unpredictable coronavirus, the man of God appears to have been fighting the virus behind the scenes.

Photos circulating online show him in a serious fasting and prayer mood in the mountains allegedly to ensure the world regains respite from the current albatross.

Parody Twitter account ‘Man’s Not Barry Roux’ which shared the phots on the social media platform captioned them: “Prophet TB Joshua is praying & fasting on the mountain for Coronavirus to end. He has refused to eat until the enemy is defeated.”

Watch a video of the man of God praying against the coronavirus in the mountains:

