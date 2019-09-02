Teacher in trouble for making students wear cardboard boxes in exam hall to avoid cheating

A teacher at the College of Bachelors, in the Mexican state of Tlaxcala is currently suffering a lot of backlash after he reportedly made students wear cardboard boxes on their heads to prevent them from copying during an exam.

It all began when some parents posted photos of Luis Juárez Texis, the director of Campus 01 “El Sabinal” on social media with calls on the school’s authorities to fire him.

In the photos, the teacher is seen supervising the students in an examination with cardboard boxes on their heads, with only small openings in front to to enable them see and read.

A group of parents registered their displeasure on Facebook, saying: “We denounce these acts of humiliation, physical, emotional and psychological violence, to which the students of Campus 01 El Sabinal, Tlaxcala, are subjected. This is how Luis Juárez Texis receives, treats and humiliates students. As parents concerned about the academic training of our children, we beg the federal and state educational authorities and institutions that ensure the rights of young people to act immediately with the dismissal of Luis Juárez Texis, director of said campus. We hope that this type of violence against the Tlaxcalteca youth is not overlooked, and that the federal and state authorities dismiss this public official and that they cease this type of humiliation in a space destined for learning…”

Meanwhile, Luis Juárez Texis has reportedly defended himself, saying he cannot be blamed for the treatment meted out to the students, despite some parents describing it as humiliating.

According to him, the students themselves had consented to the anti-copying measure and, he only came to the hall as an observer.

Well, some social media users did not see anything wrong with the “humiliating” treatment the students were subjected to, arguing that once it did not harm them, it was for their own good.

Clearly, if this was orchestrated and sanctioned by the school’s authorities, then the call by parents for Texis' dismissal will be fruitless.

A similar incident is reported to have happened in 2013 in Thailand where students were made to wear 'anti copying helmets' made from sheets of paper.

It is not clear if such weird methods of preventing examination malpractice have been fruitful.