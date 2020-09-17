A video of the memorial service has surfaced online, showing her emotional family and friends find it difficult to compose themselves.

27-year-old Tommey was shot seven times to death by Pastor Ofori, who is the head of Floodgates of Heaven International Ministries in Orlando in the United States on September 8, 2020, outside the Navy Federal Credit Union branch where she worked.

As Tuesday, September 15, 2020, marked exactly one week since her painful death, the family organized a solemn ceremony in line with Ghanaian customs.

Family and friends could be seen in the video taking turns to lay wreaths in the memory of the deceased amidst gospel songs laced with cries.

Emotions further flared when dirges were played as family, friends and sympathisers wept uncontrollably before a certain man addressed them.

Watch the video below: