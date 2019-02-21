This popular ‘Mad Man’ is a graduate from a reputable University in USA (Video)

The revelation that a popular Owerri ‘mad man’ turned a political commentator, who is known for speaking on the political situation in Nigeria’s Imo state, is a University graduate gives credence to this assertion.

The man is always seen in the state, speaking very impeccable English in criticising the political leadership of the state, but little did people know that he is a ‘mad man’ with exception.

The man is now gaining attention following revelation by Nigerian Media personnel, IfeanyiCy Njoku that he graduated from a prestigious University in the United States of America, USA.

Local media reports suggest that Dr Linus Okorie, a Leadership development coach, motivational speaker and candidate of the Young Progressive Party, YPP came across the mentally challenged man during his Imo gubernatorial campaign across the 305 INEC wards in the 27 LGA’s of Imo State.

It was in the course of his interaction with the ‘mad man’ that it came to light that he actually graduated from a reputable University in USA.

Reports say he is currently parading the streets looking unkempt because his family couldn’t manage his mental health problem effectively.

Fortunately, Dr Linus Okorie who claimed he could not afford to see such an asset as the ‘mad man’ go waste has promised to get him rehabilitated in order to reunite him better into the society.

Watch a video of the man taking on politicians for failing to live up to task: