Three siblings arrested for armed robbery

Nigeria’s Ogun State Police command have reportedly arrested a nine member cross-border robbery gang which surprisingly included three siblings.

According to lindaikejisblog.com, the state Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu who confirmed the arrest of the suspects said his outfit discovered nine exotic cars in their possession.

The commissioner is reported as saying the gang leader identified as Ismaila Adeosun, had previously been arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Response Team for a robbery incident.

Meanwhile, two other members of the gang, Tobi and Yetunde were discovered to be siblings of the gang leader, Adeosun.

The police also arrested two nationals of the neighbouring Benin Republic, Dele Obey (who poses as a Yoruba king) and Bayo Quaheeb in addition to 27-year-old Olalekan Olawale, Danladi Isah, 25, Oluwatosin Abayomi and Abel Womiloju.

Authorities retrieved two AK47 rifles with 50 rounds of ammunition, four locally made pistols with 21 live cartridges and one pump action gun with 12 live cartridges.

Meanwhile, drama ensued when Olawale who confessed to being gay and used to sleep with two fraud boys for a fee of N50,000 per night, suddenly started vomiting blood five minutes after the confession.

His explanation was that he had sworn an oath never to divulge the information regarding his homosexual relationship with the fraud boys, saying the blood vomiting was the consequence of the breach of the oath.

He was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment.