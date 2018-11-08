Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Three siblings arrested for armed robbery

The state Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu who confirmed the arrest of the suspects said his outfit discovered nine exotic cars in their possession.

  • Published:
Three siblings arrested for armed robbery play

Nigeria’s Ogun State Police command have reportedly arrested a nine member cross-border robbery gang which surprisingly included three siblings.

According to lindaikejisblog.com, the state Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu who confirmed the arrest of the suspects said his outfit discovered nine exotic cars in their possession.

The commissioner is reported as saying the gang leader identified as Ismaila Adeosun, had previously been arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Response Team for a robbery incident.

Meanwhile, two other members of the gang, Tobi and Yetunde were discovered to be siblings of the gang leader, Adeosun.

The police also arrested two nationals of the neighbouring Benin Republic, Dele Obey (who poses as a Yoruba king) and Bayo Quaheeb in addition to 27-year-old Olalekan Olawale, Danladi Isah, 25, Oluwatosin Abayomi and Abel Womiloju.

READ ALSO: ‘Rasta man’ kills leopard single-handedly without any weapon

Authorities retrieved two AK47 rifles with 50 rounds of ammunition, four locally made pistols with 21 live cartridges and one pump action gun with 12 live cartridges.

Meanwhile, drama ensued when Olawale who confessed to being gay and used to sleep with two fraud boys for a fee of N50,000 per night, suddenly started vomiting blood five minutes after the confession.

His explanation was that he had sworn an oath never to divulge the information regarding his homosexual relationship with the fraud boys, saying the blood vomiting was the consequence of the breach of the oath.

He was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video) Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video)
‘Rasta man’ kills leopard single-handedly without any weapon ‘Rasta man’ kills leopard single-handedly without any weapon
Woman has sex with mad man publicly in Aflao for money ritual Woman has sex with mad man publicly in Aflao for money ritual
How could an armed police officer get so drunk? How could an armed police officer get so drunk?
Popular anti-drug advocate and wife arrested with cocaine Popular anti-drug advocate and wife arrested with cocaine
This exercise helps 82-year-old woman withstand her 39-year-old lover in bed This exercise helps 82-year-old woman withstand her 39-year-old lover in bed

Recommended Videos

Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video) Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video)
Criminals "steal" bolts & nuts fastening Adomi Bridge Criminals "steal" bolts & nuts fastening Adomi Bridge
Archbishop proposes to government to deduct tithes from salaries Archbishop proposes to government to deduct tithes from salaries



Related Articles

‘Rasta man’ kills leopard single-handedly without any weapon
Woman has sex with mad man publicly in Aflao for money ritual
How could an armed police officer get so drunk?
Popular anti-drug advocate and wife arrested with cocaine
This exercise helps 82-year-old woman withstand her 39-year-old lover in bed
Evangelist kills pastor, assistant pastor and another member over juju
Gay man dies after injecting silicon into his balls
Father slaughters all his 4 sons like sheep to upset his wife
10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth
Man angrily cuts off his penis after beautiful lady rejected his proposal (photos)

Filla

Evangelist kills pastor, assistant pastor and another member over juju
Evangelist kills pastor, assistant pastor and another member over juju
Gay man dies after injecting silicon into his balls
Gay man dies after injecting silicon into his balls
Father slaughters all his 4 sons like sheep to upset his wife
Father slaughters all his 4 sons like sheep to upset his wife
10-year-old girl impregnated by elder brother gives birth
10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth
X
Advertisement