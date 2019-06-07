Two pastors dump Christianity to accept Islam during Ramadan lecture (photos)

While some Muslims are ditching Islam to join Christianity, some Christians are also crossing carpeting to Islam, all because they are not sure which of the two religions is closer to the heart of the supreme God.

The latest of Christians converting to Islam is a reported case of no mean people than two pastors in Ilaro, Nigeria’s Ogun State.

According to yabaleftonline.ng, the two men of God made the religious U-turn during Ramadan lecture of Sheik Muhydeen Ballo Oniwaasi Agbaye.

Obviously, having converted, they will not continue to go by their Christian names. Reports say they were given names, Muhammad Saheed and Muhammad Jamiu.

What is not clear yet is their Christian names and which churches the crossed carpet from.

More soon…

Watch photos below: