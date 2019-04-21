President Yoweri Museveni blamed ‘outsiders’ for trying to get people in Uganda to engage in oral sex, saying he wanted to make a public ‘warning’ about it.

He told press: ‘Let me take this opportunity to warn our people publicly about the wrong practices indulged in and promoted by some of the outsiders.

‘One of them is what they call oral sex. The mouth is for eating, not for sex.We know the address of sex, we know where sex is,’ he said.

Museveni is known for holding extreme homophobic views and has introduced some of the harshest anti-LGBT laws in Uganda since taking charge of the country more than three decades ago.

It is illegal to be gay in Uganda after Museveni signed the draconian Anti-Homosexuality Act in 2014.

Among the penalites for gay people was the threat of life imprisonment to anyone found to be having regular consensual gay sex.

The new act also made it a criminal offence not to report someone for being gay. It’s not the first time Museveni has voiced controversial opinions surrounding oral sex.