According to reports, Roy Jairus Watuulo from Uganda died hours after he tied the knot with his wife, Anitah Nabuduwa in the country’s capital Kampala on Saturday.

Some close friends and relatives are reported as saying that the deceased believed to be in his twenties started complaining of feeling unwell moments after the wedding reception.

The groom was then rushed to the hospital but sadly, he was pronounced dead a few minutes past midnight.

Roy Jairus Watuulo who is said to be the son of a university professor and her lover had their traditional wedding in November 2020.

Lutoto Charity Martha, the deceased’s colleague was among some friends and family who took to social media to express sadness over his death.

“With Deep Sorrow And Shock, Our Friend, Colleague And Brother Roy Jairus Watuulo Has Passed On.

“He Wedded On Saturday 5/12/2020 And Immediately Went To Be With The Lord On Sunday, Just A Few Hours After.”

“Son To Dr. Watuulo Richard and Lydia. Rest In Peace Comrade. May God Strengthen You Anitah Nabuduwa,” Lutoto Charity Martha wrote on Facebook.

