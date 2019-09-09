Many people are dying lately and others ending up in hospitals following many days of dry fasting.

Last week, it was a Zimbabwean pastor who died on the 2oth day of 30-day fasting.

This time around, a student of Nigeria’s Ebonyi State University (EBSU) who was rushed to the hospital over the weekend as he was on the verge of giving up the ghost after 41 days of fasting.

University student hospitalized after fasting for 41 days

The student identified as Ikechukwu Oke was reportedly fasting to seek God’s intervention in his family’s challenges, according to Gistreel.com.

However, it appears the young man overdid the fasting and nearly died as a result.

One Christian Nwaokpa told Punch that Ikechukwu Oke is fond of fasting for many days.

“He is from Ebiaji in Ezza North LGA. It is his nature. As it stands now, men of goodwill and ambassadors are on the way conveying him to the Accident and Emergency Ward in Federal Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki,” he is quoted as saying.

Photos of the young man circulating online show his emaciated body with the effect of the 41 days of abstinence from food telling on him.

See more photos of him below:

