A viral video has surfaced online of some ‘theatre’ act played by a pastor to get her church members to fork up money.

The supposed ‘dead’ pastor laid motionless on the pulpit whilst her members dropped in to drop cash on her body. Apparently, she could only be woken up after a certain amount of money has been dropped unto her abdomen.

Stories of cringe-worthy acts that occur in churches abound as more and more pastors get brazen with their ‘miracles’.

‘Miracle’ pastors are all over but this is the first time a ‘miracle’ congregation has appeared online.