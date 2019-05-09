According to insider information, church members are drinking dirty corpse water to heal HIV and other diseases.

This lady whose image was blurred for obvious security reasons made these revelations during an interview with one of the top TV stations in the country. And according to her corpse water is used as anointing water in churches.

She also recounted one lady who drank this water from a dead body’s bath continuously to cure her HIV. She said, “The pastor told her not to worry but to give an offering to God by building a house for him and she would be healed without him touching her. So this woman went for a loan to buy more than 100 bags of cement and iron rods.”

She continued, “After her offering, we gave her some of the water from bathing a dead body. And the pastor told her not to worry about the smell because he mixed some medicine inside the water and kept in a sealed bottle. So that is why it’s smelling.”

READ ALSO: Female church member "kisses" Obinim in bed as he claims to be giving her a husband (video)

According to the informant, she knew that it was corpse water that was being fed to the innocent woman. But miraculously the HIV infected woman tested negative after drinking the corpse water and going back for the test.

So the healed woman became a staunch member of the church with her family. Apparently, we have found the cure for HIV right here in Ghana!