Is money your friend? Probably not, no wonder you are broke. Because if money was your friend its will always find a way to you even in a crowd just like it always finds its way to this woman.

A woman revealed her relationship with money in an interview. She said money likes her which makes its comfortable around her. She says this is because she has a relationship with money.

She said, “When money says it wants someone to talk to, it will choose me in the crowd. It will come and sit next to me. It may come in the form of whatever but it will choose me.”

Raise your hand if you are also in a relationship with money.

