RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Popular fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa who denounced her affiliation with her gods and the African traditional religion last Thursday attended church service this Sunday, May 2.

Nana Agradaa storms church today
Nana Agradaa pronounces D&C Pulse Ghana

According to a video making rounds on social media, the Agradaa who is now, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng was seen dancing and enjoying the presence of the Lord Almighty.

Recommended articles

The self-proclaimed evangelist’s switch from traditional religion to christianity shocked and surprised a lot of Ghanaians.

Watch Agradaa in church below;

“I will no longer work as a fetish priestess. I no longer want to hear the name Nana Agradaa…What the good Lord has done for me, the calling I have received and his salvation,” she said when she denounced the gods.

Meanwhile, a joint team of police and National Security Intelligence operatives in collaboration with the National Communications Authority (NCA) on Wednesday, April 21, picked up Patience Asiedua together with others for operating two TV stations without a license.

She was, however, granted a ¢5,000 self-recognizance bail by an Accra Circuit Court after not pleading guilty to the charges levelled against her.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Legon male students advised against ‘pulling out’ during sex

Legon male students advised against ‘pulling out’ during sex