The self-proclaimed evangelist’s switch from traditional religion to christianity shocked and surprised a lot of Ghanaians.

Watch Agradaa in church below;

“I will no longer work as a fetish priestess. I no longer want to hear the name Nana Agradaa…What the good Lord has done for me, the calling I have received and his salvation,” she said when she denounced the gods.

Meanwhile, a joint team of police and National Security Intelligence operatives in collaboration with the National Communications Authority (NCA) on Wednesday, April 21, picked up Patience Asiedua together with others for operating two TV stations without a license.