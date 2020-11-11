36-year-old Ginimbi from Zimbabwe was said to be a successful petroleum trader before his untimely death on Sunday, November 8, around Borrowdale Road in Harare.

Several fans and followers of the young man flooded his official page on Instagram to express sadness over his death which took everyone by surprise.

Now, a trending video shows Moana, crying as she talked about her own death and how she wished she could control it.

Before her death, the pretty lady was a video vixen and fitness coach.

Reports say she was returning home from her birthday party alongside Ginimbi and two others when their Rolls Royce crashed and exploded afterwards.

In other news, a 65-year-old unemployed mother has been accused of allegedly assaulting a police officer at Ashaiman.

According to Adomonline.com, LCpl Eugene Seyram Dzakpasu suffered the alleged assault over a misunderstanding.

The news portal reported the prosecutor of the case, ASP Akwasi Afrifa as saying that on October 29, 2020, at about 5:30 am, the complainant, LCpl Eugene Seyram Dzakpasu was discharged to the district to maintain calm ahead of an expected visit by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

During the discharge of his duty, the officer met suspects Seth Adimeh, 31, and Robert Kwakumey, 37, arguing with a police dispatch rider and tried to resolve the issue.

However, days later, the suspects and their 65-year-old mother confronted LCpl Dzakpasu and she allegedly slapped him multiple times with menstrual cloth.

The police officer became defenseless because his attackers overpowered him.

ASP Afrifa said the case has been transferred to the Ashaiman Circuit Court where the suspects are expected to answer for their action.

The police boss cautioned the public against taking the law into their hands and avoid attacking police officers and other law enforcement personnel because they will be dealt with according to the law.