21-year-old Nana Ansong has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery and causing harm.

Nana Ansong, who in the process also slashed the throat of his victim, a shop attendant with a knife, was additionally charged for causing harm and using offensive weapon.

He pleaded guilty to the offences and was convicted on his own plea

The convict attempted to steal an iPhone6s plus valued at GH¢1,650.00 from a shop at Adabraka in Accra. In the process, he slashed the neck of the shop attendant but was then apprehended by eyewitnesses.

The owner of the shop, Alfred Boye, shared the CCTV footage of the incident on Facebook.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah that Charity Akonobea, the complainant, is a shop attendant at Good Ghana Mobile Phones, located at Adabraka, but resides at Amasaman whiles the convict is a resident at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

The convict is to serve the term at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons.