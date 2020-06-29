Speaking during his sermon at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State on Sunday, the popular man of God disclosed that 114 COVID-19 patients have been healed in his church.

He lamented about market places where people no longer observe social distancing or hygiene remain open but the church is being suppressed.

“Can anybody silence the church? Never! I have never heard of anybody that God healed in the market but people get healed in every church day and night, real tangible healing,” Bishop David Oyedepo said.

“We have recorded 114 coronavirus healing testimonies. We got 10 this week.

And that is the place that is vulnerable, not the market.”