However, the House of Representatives members on Thursday, June 4, rejected castration as punishment for people convicted of rape.

A member of the house Hon James Faleke suggested during a debate on the motion of increased sexual violence against women particularly the rape and murder of two girls in Oyo and Edo states recently.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, the lawmakers who identified “weak institutions, poor enforcement, poverty and unacceptable social practices” as part of the reasons for sexual violence against women, rejected Faleke's suggestion when Speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila subjected it to a voice vote.

The debate turned dramatic when Gbajabiamila reportedly asked what would happen to an older female who rapes a younger male, a question that reportedly generated noise in the chamber.

The lawmakers were however vehement in condemning the increasing cases of rape in the country which they described as the most common form of violence against women.

They further condemned the harassment and brutality of women by members of the security agencies.

Although the lawmakers voted against castration of rapists as an amendment to the motion, they called for stiffer penalties against persons found guilty of rape.

They also asked the federal government to launch a more effective campaign against rape and other forms of sexual violence against women.