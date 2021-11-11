RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“Why are you crying?” – Bride asks groom as he cries during vow exchange (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Guests at a wedding event burst into loud laughter as the groom kept shedding tears while on the aisle to exchange vows with his bride and she had to console him.

The marriage ceremony is reported to have taken place in Nigeria’s Imo State.

It is unclear what caused the groom to get emotional during the knot-tying ceremony.

He kept shedding tears uncontrollably while he faced his bride, and she was compelled to enquire what was wrong with him.

“Ikenna why are you crying?” the disturbed bride asked amidst laughter. As the guests started laughing, the teary groom too joined in the laughter.

A video of the dramatic episode has been uploaded to social media and it has gone viral and attracted numerous reactions.

Instablog9ja posted the video on its page with the caption: “The moment a bride queried her husband for crying while taking their marital vows in Imo State.”

Some of its followers have been sharing their opinions as to what could have triggered the tears, saying he was overjoyed about the union he was entering into with the bride.

