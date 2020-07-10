The beautiful lady who calls herself Energy Vibration on Instagram whose name speaks volumes said her now-husband pulled up after she and her friends ordered an Uber to take them to one of their favourite spots in Washington DC.

As fate would have it, she happened to sit in front whilst her two friends occupied the back seats.

She said that she got captivated when she turned her face and saw the charming gentleman in the driver's seat.

Well, to make hay while the sun shines, she immediately asked him whether he had a girlfriend to which the driver replied "no".

Without hesitation, she followed up “would you like one?” to which the sexy driver "flashes a handsome grin, laughing a bit at my audacity, we chat about music and such and he drops me and my friends off".

According to Energy Vibration, the Uber driver took her contact details when he was about to leave and reached out to her a week later, and that was the beginning of their relationship.

They moved in together a year later, got engaged six months after moving in, and got married four months after the engagement.

Her story has touched many people on social media with some congratulating the couple while others express surprise at their way of meeting.