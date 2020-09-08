According to the woman, after disclosing publicly that she is dating her son, Carlos, she has been facing a lot of backlashes but she is not perturbed because they have gotten to a stage in their relationship where nothing can come between them.

Narrating how it all started, the woman said she called her son one day and disclosed her feelings to him and he said he was equally in love with her.

READ ALSO: Man receives severe beatings for attempting to sleep with his boss’ wife (video)

“I’m sorry I don’t know how you’re gonna react to this. I’m your mom and you’re my son and I’m in love”, she told her son who said, “I was scared to tell you but I am too”.

Watch the woman in the video below as she talks in an interview with Daily Mail.com about her love life with her son: