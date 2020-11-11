According to Ghpage.com, an eyewitness who gave his name as Kojo Tawia claimed that he was still awake around 1 a.m when the young man was moving about with the white coffin believed to be for a ritual purpose.

He added that man was carrying the white coffin on top of a Toyota Corolla heading towards the T-junction in the community.

He then approached him when he realized that he was trying to offload the coffin and questioned him but the young man could not give any sensible excuse.

He allegedly told Kojo Tawia that the coffin belonged to the priest of Abuakwa-Manhyia but the said priest denied knowledge of the coffin when he was called to the scene.

His failure to give a reasonable explanation for his action infuriated residents who had gathered around, so some of them subjected him to severe beatings.

They suspected that he might be on a money ritual mission since that is the order of the day among some youth lately.

It is unclear from the story what became of the suspect after the beatings – whether he was handed over to the police for investigation.

In other news, a video has emerged showing Mimie Moana, one of the ladies who died in a fatal car crash with popular Zimbabwean tycoon Ginimbi crying and expressing fears about her death.

36-year-old Ginimbi from Zimbabwe was said to be a successful petroleum trader before his untimely death on Sunday, November 8, around Borrowdale Road in Harare.

Several fans and followers of the young man flooded his official page on Instagram to express sadness over his death which took everyone by surprise.

Now, a trending video shows Moana, crying as she talked about her own death and how she wished she could control it.

Before her death, the pretty lady was a video vixen and fitness coach.

Reports say she was returning home from her birthday party alongside Ginimbi and two others when their Rolls Royce crashed and exploded afterward.