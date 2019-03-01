The court presided over by Justice Nafisa Musa sentenced Agugu Adau, to death by hanging.

“Based on the evidence before this court, the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that you, Adau, mercilessly took the life of your own mother.

“The judgement of this court upon you is that you will be hanged by the neck until you die, may God have mercy on your soul,” the judge said.

According to reports, Agugu killed his mother on December 30, 2016 at his Kisaghyip village farm in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

After killing her, the convict reportedly retrieved the sum of N20,000 from his mother’s blood-soaked clothes which he used to buy a mobile phone, a shirt and a pair of slippers, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

“When I was 14 years old, my late father, who was a native doctor, showed me a charm that enabled him to disappear and reappear at will,” Agugu Adau said. “He promised to handover the charm to me when I turn 18.”

“On his dying bed four years ago, he gave my mother the charm and asked her to give me when I turn 18. But I am now 18, and she has refused to give it to me.

“On this fateful day at the farm, I asked her about it, but she threatened to throw the charm into the river, if I disturbed her too much.

“Her response infuriated me and I suddenly felt that she was of no value to me as a mother. I immediately slaughtered her with the knife I was using to harvest potatoes.

“After slaughtering her, I dumped her body in the bush.”

However, elder brother of the convict, David Adau is reported as saying his brother committed the crime because of the money he had seen in his mother’s possession.

“Prior to the incident, the family had faced several problems with Agugu. He was fond of stealing and causing trouble.

“I believe he killed our mother because of the N20,000 I gave her a day before the incident. I work at the mines in Barkin-Ladi, and usually give my earnings to our mother to keep for me.

“I handed over the money to my mother in his presence; in fact, when I gave her the money, she expressed fear that Agugu could attack her to get the money. He has proved her right,” David Adau told the NAN.

The convict’s lawyer, Mr David Adudu, of the Legal Aid Council said his outfit will study the court’s ruling and decide the way forward.