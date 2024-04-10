How to take your nudes and sex tapes off the internet in 3 steps

Immediate actions

The first reaction might be panic, but it's important to stay calm. Begin by documenting the content: take screenshots, note down URLs, and any other information about where your images or videos are posted. This evidence is crucial for the steps ahead and possibly for legal actions.

Report to social media platforms

All major social media platforms have strict policies against non-consensual sharing of intimate images. Locate the report function on the platform—usually found in the options menu near the post or profile—and follow the instructions to report the content.

Be clear that it involves non-consensual sharing of intimate images. Platforms typically prioritize these reports and act swiftly to remove the content.

Contact a takedown service

There are professional services that specialize in getting content removed from the internet, including non-consensual nudes or tapes.

While some services require a fee, they can be effective in ensuring the content is removed from not just social media, but other parts of the internet as well.

Getting your nudes or tape off social media and the wider internet is a process that requires swift action, awareness of your rights, and sometimes professional assistance.