5 diseases you can catch from animals

However, some animals can carry diseases known as zoonotic diseases, which can spread from animals to people in different ways, such as through bites, scratches, or even by simply being around them.

Here are five diseases that humans can catch from animals:

1. Rabies

Rabies is a very serious disease that affects the brain. It can be deadly if not treated quickly. This disease is caused by a virus and is often spread through the bite of an infected animal, such as a dog, bat, raccoon, or fox.

The rabies virus travels from the bite to the brain, causing symptoms like fever, headache, confusion, and sometimes aggression. Once these symptoms start, rabies is almost always fatal. The best way to prevent rabies is to avoid contact with wild animals and make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies.

2. Salmonella

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause food poisoning in humans. People can get infected by touching animals that carry the bacteria, such as reptiles (like turtles and snakes), birds, and even some farm animals. Salmonella can also spread by handling animal faeces or contaminated food and water.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include stomach cramps, diarrhoea, fever, and vomiting. It usually lasts a few days, but it can be more serious for young children, elderly people, or those with weak immune systems. Washing hands thoroughly after handling animals or cleaning up after them can help prevent Salmonella infections.

3. Lyme disease

Lyme disease is caused by bacteria that are carried by ticks, especially deer ticks. These ticks often live on animals like deer and mice. People can get Lyme disease if they are bitten by an infected tick. The disease often starts with a red, circular rash that looks like a bullseye. Other symptoms can include fever, headache, tiredness, and muscle and joint pain. If left untreated, Lyme disease can cause more serious health problems, like arthritis or heart issues. To prevent Lyme disease, it's important to use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved clothing, and check for ticks after spending time outdoors.

4. Toxoplasmosis

Toxoplasmosis is caused by a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii, which is commonly found in cats.

People can get toxoplasmosis by coming into contact with cat faeces, especially when cleaning a litter box, or by eating undercooked meat from infected animals. While most people who get toxoplasmosis have no symptoms, it can cause flu-like symptoms in some cases. It can be dangerous for pregnant women because it can harm the unborn baby. To avoid toxoplasmosis, pregnant women should avoid cleaning cat litter boxes, and everyone should wash their hands after handling raw meat.

5. Ringworm

Despite its name, ringworm is not caused by a worm. It is a fungal infection that can spread from animals to humans. Ringworm causes a red, itchy, circular rash on the skin. Pets like dogs, cats, and even farm animals like cows can carry the fungus that causes ringworm. The infection can spread through direct contact with an infected animal or by touching objects that the infected animal has touched, like bedding or grooming tools. Keeping pets clean, avoiding sharing personal items with infected animals, and washing hands after touching animals can help prevent the spread of ringworm.

How to protect yourself

To protect yourself from diseases that animals can spread, always practice good hygiene. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling animals, their waste, or anything they’ve touched. Avoid touching wild animals, and never approach an unfamiliar animal, especially if it seems sick or is behaving strangely. If you own pets, make sure they are vaccinated and regularly checked by a veterinarian. Using insect repellent and wearing protective clothing can help prevent tick bites when spending time outdoors. By taking these simple precautions, we can enjoy the company of animals while staying safe and healthy.