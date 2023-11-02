ADVERTISEMENT
5 types of female orgasm and how to achieve it

Temi Iwalaiye

The female orgasm is a mysterious concept - rare and hard to come by.

There many types of female orgasms [Shuttershock]

August 8 is the official World Day of Female Orgasm! So, let’s just get down to the different types of female orgasm and how to achieve them.

Typically, a female’s g-spot is on top of her vaginal canal, at the back of the pubic bone. A g-spot orgasm is hard to come by, but when it happens it is mindblowing.

It can be achieved with curved fingers or a toy that puts a lot of pressure on the vagina’s wall.

Clitoral orgasms are gotten from the stimulation of the clitoris.

The clitoris is that hooded figure above the urethra. The clitoris exists solely for pleasure and once it is stimulated, orgasms are guaranteed.

This type of orgasm will blow a woman’s mind.

This is a mixture of a g-spot orgasm and a clitoral orgasm

They can be gotten by stimulating the g-spot and the clitoris simultaneously. Obviously, expertise is required to achieve this.

Deep penetrative orgasm is achieved when the cervix is stimulated deeply.

Most times, during penetrative intercourse, this is the type of orgasm most people aim for, but you must be very aroused for this to happen.

A good tip is to spend time doing foreplay and use lubrication.

Although the anus doesn’t have an erogenous or erotic zone, it is possible to orgasm from anal sex because the nerves surrounding the anus may get stimulated.

It is okay if anal sex is not for you and you don’t want to do it. It can be painful, take extra care and do not use random objects because they might get lost in there or cause injury.

