ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

6 things Trotro mates do that Ghanaians find annoying

Gideon Nicholas Day

Trotros, the minivans that serve as a primary mode of public transportation in Ghana, are a vital part of the country's culture. However, even the most seasoned Trotro rider can find themselves getting annoyed by certain behaviors of their fellow passengers and, especially, the Trotro mates (conductors). Here are 6 common things Trotro mates do that Ghanaians find particularly annoying.

A trotro mate
A trotro mate

Recommended articles

This refers to a situation where the Trotro mate calls out that there are only two seats left but doesn't mention that the vehicle is empty. This misleading call, meant to entice potential passengers into believing there are only two seats left, can be frustrating for those who rush to board only to find the Trotro nearly empty.

Instead of using your name, some mates resort to addressing passengers based on their seat location, like "One Front, Yes" , Back seat, or "Two Behind, ". While seemingly harmless, this impersonal approach can feel dismissive and impersonal to passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of acknowledging you as a passenger, some mates might shout out the fare you paid, like "Yes, Two Cedis!". This practice can feel dehumanizing and reduce passengers to mere transactions.

Some mates might hold onto your change for an extended period, especially if they anticipate a longer trip with more fares to collect. This can be frustrating for passengers who need the money readily available.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it's common for Trotro fares to fluctuate depending on distance, some mates might try to overcharge passengers for short trips, especially during peak hours or when they're pressed for time. This dishonesty can leave a sour taste in passengers' mouths.

Trotros are notorious for exceeding their passenger capacity, often cramming more people than the designated seating allows. This overcrowding can be uncomfortable, unsafe, and contribute to arguments among passengers.

Trotro mates
Trotro mates Pulse Ghana

While these practices may seem commonplace, they can contribute to a less than ideal commuting experience for many Ghanaians. Open communication and a mutual respect between passengers and mates can go a long way in making Trotro journeys smoother and more pleasant for everyone.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 ways diabetes affects your sex life (istanbulrobotikcerrahi)

3 ways diabetes affects your sex life as a man

How do you know you are pregnant? [Alamy]

10 early signs of pregnancy after a missed period

Majestic Lion [Prompthunt]

10 astonishing lion facts that will blow your mind

Romance fraud(DateNurse)

You can sue your girl for romance fraud if she does these 4 things