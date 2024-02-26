6 things Trotro mates do that Ghanaians find annoying

This refers to a situation where the Trotro mate calls out that there are only two seats left but doesn't mention that the vehicle is empty. This misleading call, meant to entice potential passengers into believing there are only two seats left, can be frustrating for those who rush to board only to find the Trotro nearly empty.

2. Calling you by your sitting position

Instead of using your name, some mates resort to addressing passengers based on their seat location, like "One Front, Yes" , Back seat, or "Two Behind, ". While seemingly harmless, this impersonal approach can feel dismissive and impersonal to passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Calling you by the amount you pay

Instead of acknowledging you as a passenger, some mates might shout out the fare you paid, like "Yes, Two Cedis!". This practice can feel dehumanizing and reduce passengers to mere transactions.

4. Holding on to your balance

Some mates might hold onto your change for an extended period, especially if they anticipate a longer trip with more fares to collect. This can be frustrating for passengers who need the money readily available.

5. Charging higher amounts for short distances

ADVERTISEMENT

While it's common for Trotro fares to fluctuate depending on distance, some mates might try to overcharge passengers for short trips, especially during peak hours or when they're pressed for time. This dishonesty can leave a sour taste in passengers' mouths.

6. Overloading

Trotros are notorious for exceeding their passenger capacity, often cramming more people than the designated seating allows. This overcrowding can be uncomfortable, unsafe, and contribute to arguments among passengers.

Pulse Ghana