6 things Trotro mates do that Ghanaians find annoying
Trotros, the minivans that serve as a primary mode of public transportation in Ghana, are a vital part of the country's culture. However, even the most seasoned Trotro rider can find themselves getting annoyed by certain behaviors of their fellow passengers and, especially, the Trotro mates (conductors). Here are 6 common things Trotro mates do that Ghanaians find particularly annoying.
This refers to a situation where the Trotro mate calls out that there are only two seats left but doesn't mention that the vehicle is empty. This misleading call, meant to entice potential passengers into believing there are only two seats left, can be frustrating for those who rush to board only to find the Trotro nearly empty.
2. Calling you by your sitting position
Instead of using your name, some mates resort to addressing passengers based on their seat location, like "One Front, Yes" , Back seat, or "Two Behind, ". While seemingly harmless, this impersonal approach can feel dismissive and impersonal to passengers.
3. Calling you by the amount you pay
Instead of acknowledging you as a passenger, some mates might shout out the fare you paid, like "Yes, Two Cedis!". This practice can feel dehumanizing and reduce passengers to mere transactions.
4. Holding on to your balance
Some mates might hold onto your change for an extended period, especially if they anticipate a longer trip with more fares to collect. This can be frustrating for passengers who need the money readily available.
5. Charging higher amounts for short distances
While it's common for Trotro fares to fluctuate depending on distance, some mates might try to overcharge passengers for short trips, especially during peak hours or when they're pressed for time. This dishonesty can leave a sour taste in passengers' mouths.
6. Overloading
Trotros are notorious for exceeding their passenger capacity, often cramming more people than the designated seating allows. This overcrowding can be uncomfortable, unsafe, and contribute to arguments among passengers.
While these practices may seem commonplace, they can contribute to a less than ideal commuting experience for many Ghanaians. Open communication and a mutual respect between passengers and mates can go a long way in making Trotro journeys smoother and more pleasant for everyone.
