7 Exciting things to do on Easter in Ghana

Nestled in the Eastern Region of Ghana, Kwahu is renowned for its vibrant Easter festivities and breathtaking landscapes.

Attend the Kwahu Easter Festival:

The Kwahu Easter Festival is one of the most anticipated events in Ghana, drawing thousands of revelers from across the country. Held annually during the Easter weekend, this festival features a wide range of activities, including paragliding, street carnivals, traditional music and dance performances, and sporting events such as marathon races and soccer tournaments. Whether you're an adrenaline junkie or a culture enthusiast, the Kwahu Easter Festival offers something for everyone.

Explore the Scenic Beauty of Kwahu:

Beyond the Easter festivities, Kwahu is blessed with stunning natural beauty that is worth exploring. Take a hike up the famous Kwahu Mountain range and marvel at the panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and villages. Visit the serene Boti Falls, where you can swim in the refreshing waters or take a guided nature walk through the lush forest. For adventure seekers, the Abene Monkey Sanctuary offers the opportunity to interact with friendly monkeys in their natural habitat.

Indulge in Local Cuisine and Hospitality:

No trip to Kwahu is complete without savoring the delicious flavors of Ghanaian cuisine. From hearty fufu and goat soup to spicy grilled tilapia, Kwahu is a food lover's paradise. Visit local eateries and street vendors to sample authentic Ghanaian dishes prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. And don't forget to experience the warm hospitality of the locals, who are known for their friendly smiles and welcoming demeanor.

Attend Easter Church Services:

Easter Sunday is the pinnacle of the Christian faith, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Many churches across Ghana hold special Easter services, featuring uplifting worship, powerful sermons, and vibrant music. Attending a church service is an excellent way to experience the spiritual significance of Easter and join fellow believers in celebration.

Explore Ghana's Cultural Heritage:

Take advantage of the Easter holidays to explore Ghana's rich cultural heritage. Visit historical sites such as the Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle, and the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum to learn about Ghana's colonial past and independence struggle. You can also explore traditional markets, sample local cuisine, and immerse yourself in Ghanaian arts and crafts.

Enjoy a Beach Getaway:

With its picturesque coastline, Ghana offers numerous opportunities for a beach getaway during Easter. Head to popular beach destinations such as Labadi Beach in Accra, Busua Beach in the Western Region, or Ada Foah in the Eastern Region. Spend your days relaxing on the sandy shores, swimming in the warm waters, and indulging in delicious seafood delicacies.

Indulge in Easter Treats:

No Easter celebration is complete without indulging in delicious treats and delicacies. Sample Ghanaian Easter specialties such as fufu and goat soup, jollof rice with chicken, and freshly baked hot cross buns. Visit local eateries and restaurants to savor the flavors of Ghanaian cuisine during the Easter season.