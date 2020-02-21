Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is known for its healing properties which makes it the perfect mask for wind-burned skin. It works beautifully with the avocado face mask because it's full of antioxidants.

Ingredients

2 tablespoon aloe vera gel

½ over-ripe avocado.

1 tablespoon runny honey

1 teaspoon almond or coconut oil

1 ½ tablespoon dry oatmeal

Method

Mash the avocado in a bowl with a fork, then add the rest of the ingredients and mix well.

Apply the mask to freshly washed skin and let it sit for 15 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and a washcloth. Follow with moisturiser.

Carrot & Avocado Mask

Juiced a carrot lately? It's a shame when you have to throw out that perfectly good pulp, so reuse it! This is all about the antioxidants, which is perfect for anti-ageing. Potassium-rich carrots prevent skin dryness and also have anti-inflammatory properties.

Ingredients

1 carrot, peeled OR carrot pulp from the juicer

½ over-ripe avocado

1 tablespoon honey

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

1 egg yolk

Method

Steam and then mash the carrot until it is creamy. Mash the avocado in with the carrot. Add honey, lemon juice and egg yolk, mix by hand.

Spread over clean face for 15 minutes. Wash off with warm water and a washcloth. Apply moisturizer.

Brown Sugar Scrub

Brown sugar is a natural exfoliant that works for all types of skin.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon of olive oil or extra virgin coconut oil (add as you see fit, may need more than this)

Method

Put the brown sugar in your palm and add olive/coconut oil. Create a paste with your finger.

Massage onto your face in a circular motion. Rinse off with warm water and a washcloth. Then moisturize.