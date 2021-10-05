3 best ways to protect your hairline while wearing braids

Unless you take preventive measures, these hairs can easily break off your otherwise magnificent mane.

Therefore, it’s important to protect your hairline from balding. It’s not a good look ladies.

Here, 3 simple ways to protect your hairline:

Not too tight

Never let your braids be put in too tightly. Tight braids do not mean your hair will last longer, as some people may think. it only puts stress on the root of your hair and causes hair loss. Also, your stylist does not have to braid every strand of your edges. Leave out a tiny wisp of hair and brush it down with a boar bristle brush. Lay your edges.

Oil treatment.

Do a hot oil or deep conditioning treatment to your hair before getting the braids done. This gives your edges the extra strength it needs to withstand the pulling and everything else.

These preventive steps will keep your hair from getting dry and brittle and help you avoid stressing your hair.

Touch up.