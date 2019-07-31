Stretching should be the first thing that comes to mind before engaging in any form of exercise or workout yet athletes, gym lovers and ordinary people have ignored it.

It is the foundation for a successful workout session. Stretch before and after exercise, whether it be aerobic or weight-training. Perform a five to ten-minute warm-up before stretching. Walking at a measured pace, jogging slowly or jumping rope can suffice, but never stretch cold muscles.

Failure to engage in proper stretching can lead to pain and tightness in the muscles after a workout and can even adversely affect their overall performance.

Most exercises subject the body to tears in the tendons and ligaments, cause muscle strains and bone fractures, however stretching does just the opposite.

Improved quality of life

Although there are physiological changes that occur as we grow older, regularly stretching and performing a range of motion exercises can improve flexibility at any age, helping to increase longevity and enhance the overall quality of life.

Improved health

Regularly performing stretching exercises, such as PNF stretching, static stretching, and stretches from mind-body disciplines such as yoga, can help to reduce blood pressure, heart rate and breathing rate, counteracting the body’s physiological responses to stress and muscular tension.

Improved blood flow and circulation

Regular flexibility training can help to improve blood flow and circulation, thereby allowing for the enhanced transportation of oxygen and nutrient-rich blood throughout the body.