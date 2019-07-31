Shea butter is one of the most versatile products readily available on the market. Since ancient times, Shea butter has been used for moisturizing skin and also apply to natural locks to promote hair growth and prevent breakages and dandruff.

The buttery rich cream can also be used to prepare sumptuous local and international dishes.

Many studies show that it is especially good at penetrating the skin and contains 60% fat, making it highly emollient.

Thanks to some other special properties, shea butter does more than moisturizing its anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing components right into the skin.

Did you also know that due that the skin superfood, when applied on saggy breast, can make it firm and perky? Yes, this is another great reason why women should buy 100% natural shea butter.

Watch the video below on how to use shea butter to lift saggy boobs.

To use shea butter to help firm the breasts, warm the butter up between the palms of both hands and massage in an circular motion for about 10-15 minutes.

Let the shea butter sit on the breasts for another 15 minutes and then remove the excess butter with warm water or a towel .

Repeating this process three to four times weekly will improve the appearance of sagging breast.