3 sperm-killing foods men should avoid

Hence, if you are planning to have a baby, it is important to take note of your diet and nutrition. If you have been struggling to conceive, maybe it is time to pay attention to what you are eating.

While women are often asked to switch to fertility-friendly foods like garlic and yams if they are trying to get pregnant, what men eat also matters.

This is because certain foods are known to hurt the sperm quality and can also damage its count.

What exactly is a low sperm count​?

A man is considered to have a low sperm count if he has fewer than 39 million sperm per ejaculation. A low sperm count is also called oligospermia.

So, men if you are trying to plan a baby, it is best if you steer clear of the below-mentioned food items:

​Alcohol

Men, pay attention. Alcohol consumption, even in moderate amounts can significantly impact your sex drive. On the other hand, heavy and consistent drinking can wreak havoc on your testosterone levels and lower your sperm count.

Processed meat

Processed meat like bacon, ham, salami and even hotdogs not only pose a threat to your heart health but may also lead to decreased sperm count and a lower rate of sperm motility.

Full-fat milk and dairy products