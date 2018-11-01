4 awesome benefits of sweet corn for skin

news

Corn or maize is a grain plant, which originated in southern Mexico.

The kernels of the seeds of corn hold the majority of nutrients and are the most consumed parts. If you love munching these little golden kernels then here are more reasons to add them to your diet.

READ ALSO:5 simple ways to stop vomiting

Delays aging process

For youthful looks, try recipes which include corn. It is a powerhouse of the antioxidants beneficial in preventing the aging process.

Improves skin texture

With the daily massage of corn oil, there is a substantial improvement in the skin texture.

Promotes radiant skin

A host of vital minerals & vitamins, general consumption of sweet corn assures you have the radiant skin & good vision.

READ ALSO:Try these pepper face mask for glowing skin

Removes facial acne scars

Owing to its high vitamin E content, a paste created with sweet corn can work wonders to remove facial acne scars.