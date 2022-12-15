4 foods to help you prevent body odour

This happens because you go out in the sun, you sweat, there is dirt and most importantly you eat differeant kinds of food.

Some foods can lead you to have body odour while some can help prevent it.

While some foods can make you sweat more and hence cause body odour, others also help you get rid of the body odour and leave you smelling fresh.

Here are foods that can help fight off body odour:

Green tea

Green tea is one of the healthiest beverages out there and apart from promoting weight loss, it can also help in preventing body odour. Green tea is known for its antioxidant qualities, daily consumption of green tea can counter bad breath, body odour, and stinky feet. Have a couple of cups of green tea with honey daily and see the difference.

Citrus fruits

Now, eating citrus fruits will always leave you feeling refreshed and there is a reason for that. Citrus fruits such as lemons and oranges reduce the accumulation of toxins in your body thereby curbing the growth of odour-forming bacteria. A glass of lukewarm lemon water or fresh orange juice will also be very refreshing for your system.

Leafy vegetables

Having plenty of green leafy vegetables is beneficial in a variety of ways. Research has shown that kale and spinach contain high levels of chlorophyll that neutralize odour-causing compounds. Switch to green-rich food and experience the change yourself.

Coconut oil