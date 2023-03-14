4 healthy seeds you must add to your diet

Seeds are rich in fibre content. They have all the starting materials that are necessary to develop into complex plants, and that is why they are highly nutritious.

Alongside, they are filled with healthy monosaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, and other essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

When they are consumed in moderation as a part of our daily diet, they can aid in bringing down blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure. Some people also eat seeds for weight loss.

Here are some products that you can try:

Watermelon seeds

Watermelon seeds contain omega-6 fats. They are a great source of B-complex vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, iron, potassium and copper.

Papaya seeds

Papaya seeds are rich in minerals like calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium. They have a strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effect on the digestive system as well.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain omega-6 fats. They are also rich in Vitamin E, and B complex. They also contain minerals such as magnesium, copper, potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, and selenium.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a very rich source of omega-3 fats. They contain fibre, Vitamin B1, and minerals like copper, magnesium, and selenium.

Why should you add include seeds in your diet

Apart from the aforementioned reasons, here are a few other reasons why seeds should become a part of your daily diet.

They contain good fats

Seeds contain healthy fats that keep the blood cells healthy whilst promoting brain function.

Help prevent weight gain

With time, if seeds are consumed regularly, they can aid in preventing unnecessary weight gain.

Reduce inflammation

Just like nuts, seeds curb levels of inflammation in our body that ward off signs of ageing and reduce the risk of getting any heart disease.

Contain plant sterols