5 bath recipes every couple should try this weekend

How do you relax after a stressful day at work? A steamy shower can work magic but nothing beats a detox bath. It is very therapeutic and relaxes the muscles.

Natural bath recipes are inexpensive, simple DIY recipes and a good way to boost your health. Let’s take a look at some homemade bath recipes you can try with your partner this weekend.

Milk Bath Recipe

Milk baths are best with powdered milk. Add two cups of powdered milk to your bath while it’s filling. Feel free to add honey, lavender or Epsom salt along with the milk for added benefits! Soak & relax.

Olive Oil Bath Recipe

Add three tablespoons of olive oil to your bath while it fills. Soak & relax.

Oatmeal Bath Recipe

To avoid turning your bath into a giant bowl of porridge, place oatmeal into a tea ball or similar enclosure. Drop into your running bath, soak & relax.

Lavender Bath Recipe

Fill a tea bag with dried lavender or put a few drops of lavender essential oil into your running bath. Soak & relax.

Ginger Bath Recipe

Add one tablespoon of fresh, chopped ginger to your running bath. Soak & relax.