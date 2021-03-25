Although sugar in itself is not harmful, excessive intake of sugar in our diet can harm our body, especially in women.

With that being said, here’s a list of them below:

Weight gain

Excessive consumption of added sugar, especially from sugary beverages, foods, and drinks, increases your risk of weight gain and can lead to visceral fat accumulation. Sugary foods contain Fructose and less glucose. Consuming fructose leads to an increased need for food.

Acne

Believe it or not, sugary things are problematic and excessive consumption of sugar play a role in acne development. Sugary foods and drinks increase blood sugar and insulin levels, which leads to increased androgen secretion, oil production and inflammation. It can also increase the production of AGEs, which can accelerate skin ageing and wrinkle formation.

Increased risk of cancer

Too much sugar can lead to inflammation, obesity and insulin resistance, all of which are risk factors for cancer. Also, excessive consumption of sugar may cause insulin resistance, thereby increases cancer risk.

Increased risk of depression

Research shows that blood sugar swings, neurotransmitter dysregulation, and inflammation may be reasons for sugar’s detrimental impact on mental health. This is because excessive intake and overconsumption of sugar trigger imbalances in certain brain chemicals. This imbalance can increase the risk of mental health disorders such as depression.

Tooth cavities

People who frequently eat sugary foods are more likely to develop tooth decay. Certain bacteria live in the mouth. When they come in contact with sugar, they create acid. This harmful acid consumes the tooth enamel, leading to holes or cavities in the teeth.