5 foods you should never eat raw

We hear that raw foods like salads, fruits, or sushi are healthy, but not all foods are safe without cooking. Some can make you very sick or even be deadly if consumed raw.

Knowing which foods need to be cooked properly is important to keep you and your loved ones safe. No one wants to end up with food poisoning or a severe allergic reaction because of something that could have been easily avoided.

Here are five foods you should never eat raw and why it’s so important to take that extra step in the kitchen:

1. Cassava

Cassava is a starchy root vegetable that is common in many tropical countries. However, raw cassava contains natural compounds that turn into cyanide, a deadly poison, when eaten.

To make cassava safe to eat, it needs to be soaked and cooked thoroughly. If you ever plan to cook with cassava, make sure you take these steps seriously to avoid any health risks.

2. Potatoes

Potatoes may seem harmless, but eating them raw can cause digestive problems. Raw potatoes contain a compound called solanine, which can be toxic if consumed in large amounts.

Green or sprouted potatoes are especially dangerous because they have higher levels of solanine. Always make sure to cook potatoes until they are soft, whether you’re baking, boiling, or frying them. Cooking reduces the solanine and makes potatoes easier to digest.

3. Kidney beans

Raw or undercooked kidney beans contain a toxin called phytohaemagglutinin, which can cause severe stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting. Even eating just a few raw or undercooked kidney beans can make you very ill.

To make kidney beans safe, soak them for several hours and then boil them for at least 10 minutes. Canned kidney beans are pre-cooked, so they are safe to use right away.

4. Flour

It might be tempting to taste raw cookie dough or cake batter, but raw flour is not safe to eat. Flour can be contaminated with harmful bacteria like E. coli, which can cause serious foodborne illness.

These bacteria are killed during the cooking process, making baked goods safe to eat. So, as delicious as raw dough or batter might seem, resist the urge to lick the spoon!

5. Chicken and pork

Raw or undercooked chicken and pork are well-known for carrying dangerous bacteria, such as Salmonella and E. coli. These bacteria can cause severe food poisoning, leading to symptoms like diarrhoea, fever, and vomiting. Always make sure to cook chicken and pork to the recommended temperatures to kill any harmful bacteria.

