5 foods you should never eat raw

Anna Ajayi

Some foods are safe to eat raw, while others are downright dangerous.

Foods you should never eat raw [WhiteStagFarms]

Eating healthy foods is great for our bodies, but did you know that some foods should never be eaten raw?

We hear that raw foods like salads, fruits, or sushi are healthy, but not all foods are safe without cooking. Some can make you very sick or even be deadly if consumed raw.

Knowing which foods need to be cooked properly is important to keep you and your loved ones safe. No one wants to end up with food poisoning or a severe allergic reaction because of something that could have been easily avoided.

Here are five foods you should never eat raw and why it’s so important to take that extra step in the kitchen:

Cassava should not be eaten raw [iStock]

Cassava is a starchy root vegetable that is common in many tropical countries. However, raw cassava contains natural compounds that turn into cyanide, a deadly poison, when eaten.

To make cassava safe to eat, it needs to be soaked and cooked thoroughly. If you ever plan to cook with cassava, make sure you take these steps seriously to avoid any health risks.

Potatoes [iStock]

Potatoes may seem harmless, but eating them raw can cause digestive problems. Raw potatoes contain a compound called solanine, which can be toxic if consumed in large amounts.

Green or sprouted potatoes are especially dangerous because they have higher levels of solanine. Always make sure to cook potatoes until they are soft, whether you’re baking, boiling, or frying them. Cooking reduces the solanine and makes potatoes easier to digest.

Raw kidney beans contain a toxic agent [BI]
Raw kidney beans contain a toxic agent [BI]
Raw or undercooked kidney beans contain a toxin called phytohaemagglutinin, which can cause severe stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting. Even eating just a few raw or undercooked kidney beans can make you very ill.

To make kidney beans safe, soak them for several hours and then boil them for at least 10 minutes. Canned kidney beans are pre-cooked, so they are safe to use right away.

ALSO READ: Is raw food healthier than cooked food?

It might be tempting to taste raw cookie dough or cake batter, but raw flour is not safe to eat. Flour can be contaminated with harmful bacteria like E. coli, which can cause serious foodborne illness.

Raw flour is not safe to eat [BusinessInsiderUSA]

These bacteria are killed during the cooking process, making baked goods safe to eat. So, as delicious as raw dough or batter might seem, resist the urge to lick the spoon!

Raw chicken and pork are not safe to eat [NTVKenya]

Raw or undercooked chicken and pork are well-known for carrying dangerous bacteria, such as Salmonella and E. coli. These bacteria can cause severe food poisoning, leading to symptoms like diarrhoea, fever, and vomiting. Always make sure to cook chicken and pork to the recommended temperatures to kill any harmful bacteria.

ALSO READ: 5 foods you can actually eat raw

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.1

