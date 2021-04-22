5 important underwear tips you may not know

If you wear the wrong pair of underwear, there is a risk of you catching up an infection. Here are some key guides for you to know and follow:

Let it breathe

You know tight-hugging underwear are time and again uncomfortable when worn for a long period of time, it’s also not healthy for your vagina as it tends to limit airflow.

Well-fitting underwear made with the right material is very important. While buying online fancy panties, cotton material undergarments are the best as they have really nice breathability.

Use skin-friendly detergent

Your skin is very sensitive and the skin down there is much more sensitive. So for washing your underwear always use a skin-friendly detergent that is free of perfumes and dyes and is made for your sensitive skin. Avoid using bleach.

Change them

You should change your underwear daily and should also avoid sitting too long in the same pair of underwear. This is advised because your underwear traps a lot of moisture. In fact, yeast and bacteria multiply really fast in the wet and warm environment. Also, underwear’s have a shelf life, after some point in time, the elastic gets lose and are not worth it.

Check stains

Always see to it that your underwear doesn’t have dirty stains and the discharge and the stains can speak a lot about your health and if things are working best down under.

Be careful with thongs