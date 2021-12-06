5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips

Lighten your dark lips by rubbing a slice of cucumber firmly on lips for the juice to soak on.

If you repeat it five minutes daily for a week, you can get a beautiful pink link.

Mix Rose petals in milk

Soak rose petals in clean water for 3o minutes and mash it to form a paste. Add a few drops of glycerin, a teaspoon of honey and mix well.

Dab the paste on your lips as well then wait just fifteen minutes before smoothly massaging it off applying milk. This remedy can bring about wonderful results.

READ ALSO: Papaya face masks recipes to fight signs of aging

Massage with lemon juice

Lemon is notably known for removing stains and keeping our utensils cleans. Due to its bleaching properties, you can use for pink lips, just cut a thin slice from the lemon, sprinkling a bit of sugar on top and rub your lips with this combination on a regular basis.

Mix honey, almond oil, and sugar

Sugar works to exfoliate lifeless skin cells. Combine an equal amount of sugar, honey, and almond oil. Use this to your lips, massaging it in for ten minutes.

READ ALSO: 4 reasons why every man should own coconut oil

Scrub with toothbrush