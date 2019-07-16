This may come as a surprise to many but drinking freshly pressed and refrigerated sugarcane juice is one of the easiest ways to lose weight.

Sugarcane drink is loaded with tons of health benefits. One glass of sugarcane juice i.e.: 300 ml contains about 111 calories. Sugarcane juice contains natural sugar and is packed with proteins and carbohydrates. Here is why sugarcane juice is excellent for weight loss:

Fat-Free

Sugarcane has no fats and is naturally sweet. Therefore, you don't need to add any sweeteners to it or worry about consuming excessive fats when you're drinking sugarcane juice.

Full of fibre

Sugarcane is very high in dietary fibre and, hence, is a perfect drink for people who want to lose weight. Raw sugarcane juice contains 13 grams of dietary fibre per serving.

Fights infammation

Inflammation is the reason many people are not able to lose weight quickly. Sugarcane juice is full of antioxidants called polyphenols, which fight inflammation in the body.

Reduces Bad Cholesterol

A high amount of bad cholesterol in the blood leads to unhealthy weight gain. Sugarcane juice contains no cholesterol and may even fight the bad cholesterol present in the blood, leading to weight loss.

Boosts Metabolism

Sugarcane juice has detoxifying properties and can cleanse the system of toxins, besides giving a boost to the metabolism. A good metabolism is key to burning fat more efficiently.