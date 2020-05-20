One of the things women desire the most is to have flawless skin but as we all know this is not always the case especially with skin issues such as acne in existence.

Some of them are so stubborn that no matter what beauty product you use, they will not just go away.

Just the same way there is never one way of looking at a situation, your acne issues may stem from the following:

You keep picking your pimples

This may come as a surprise, but subconsciously touching your face all day makes it quickly become the dirtiest part of your body. This is something most of us do without even being aware of it and is the common cause of breakout around your chin and jawline.

Stress

Stress has been proven in clinical studies to worsen the overall skin condition. This is because stress induces the adrenal glands into overproduction of cortisol, a steroid, which in turn makes sebaceous glands produce more oil and make skin extra oily.

Excess consumption of diary, oily and sugary products

If you are developing breakouts on your chin, jawline and neck area, it might be a sign that you’re getting more dairy or sugar in your diet than your body can tolerate.

Hormonal changes

Many women can experience a surge of blemishes leading up to their monthly cycle and mid-cycle during ovulation due to hormone fluctuations in the body. This is completely normal but can be very frustrating.

Skincare products

When you change your skincare products, your skin might react with a sort of purging. If this reaction lasts more than two weeks then it may be that the new product contains ingredients that are causing the breakout.