5 reasons your teeth are turning yellow

Ageing

One thing that causes yellow teeth is ageing. This is because as people age, their teeth’s enamel thins out from normal wear and tear, exposing the dentin’s natural yellow colour.

Diseases

Diseases that damage the enamel and dentin, including jaundice, are less known causes of yellow teeth. Certain illnesses or infections during pregnancy might impair the development of the baby’s enamel and result in discolouration. Yellow or discoloured teeth might also appear in head and neck cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy.

Sugary and starchy foods

Along with beverages, some foods, such as apples, potatoes, pasta, berries, tomatoes, etc., can stick to the teeth and leave behind stains that can turn the teeth yellow, brown, green, or orange. Even salads with vinegar dressing have the potential to leave stains. Reduce your intake of these foods or other extremely acidic foods and beverages to prevent them and protect your enamel.

Smoking

While the majority of people are aware that smoking is detrimental to their health, it is equally harmful to your dental health too. Smoking, pan masala, tobacco, etc. include nicotine and tar that leave teeth with stains that are difficult to remove and can cause yellow teeth. In fact, they can also lead to gum diseases and mouth cancers in some cases.

Poor dental hygiene