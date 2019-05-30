You need to up your skin care routine during the rainy season as the body especially your face is exposed to a host of skin-related diseases.

It is very important to keep away from dampness as it can expose your skin to microbes and fungi. These can result in all sorts of skin problems ranging from irritation and rashes to ringworm. Here is the perfect monsoon skin care routine to combat skin issues.

Drink more water

Drinking water during the rainy season is just as important as in the dry season. Our bodies need water to function properly. Staying hydrated is the key to good health. Water comprises of over two-thirds of our body and uses it complete all vital processes within the body that keeps us alive. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water for healthy skin and driveway all skin related diseases.

READ ALSO: How to take your Makeup off the right way

Avoid using makeup

Makeup enhances natural beauty but it is not advisable to wear heavy makeup during the raining season to avoid skin-related diseases like acne, pimples, blemishes etc.

Opt for a natural looking face beat or just a lip gloss, mascara and a light powder will make you stand out.

Use homemade packs

The best beauty products can be found in the kitchen. Avoid using cosmetic products for your skin which have side effects in the long run. Try homemade packs by using superfoods like avocado, honey, eggs, banana among others which are loaded with lots of nutrients to restore your skin.

Wash your hair regularly

While shampooing and conditioning your hair twice a week will suffice during any other season you might want to do so more frequently during the monsoons. This is because the humidity that is pervasive during the wet spell makes you sweat, and sweat makes it easy for grime and germs to latch on to your skin.

READ ALSO: 10 amazing natural ways to exfoliate your skin

Exfoliation

Exfoliation refers to the removal of the dead skin cells on the skin’s surface. Make sure that you exfoliate your skin once in a week to make your skin look fresh and healthy.

Consume more fruits and vegetables

The body needs vitamins and minerals in vegetables, such as Vitamins A, C, and E, zinc, and selenium, to stay healthy and moisturized. The salts in vegetables and fruits will also help you retain more water and stay hydrated. Furthermore, the antioxidants in fruits and veggies help fight free-radical damage and ageing. Base your diet on vegetables, but limit the fruit, as the sugar in fruit can cause inflammation and be hard on your body and skin. Of course, organic vegetables and fruits are usually preferable.